CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193,242 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.07% of B2Gold worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 602,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,069,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 983,700 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Midas Management Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG opened at $2.45 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.48 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (BTG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/cibc-world-markets-inc-has-1-66-million-position-in-b2gold-corp-btg.html.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.