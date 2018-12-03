Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,236,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,035 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $138,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 98,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 586,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $16,259,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,686.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $3,236,433.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,943 shares of company stock valued at $26,362,383 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

