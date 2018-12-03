Citigroup Downgrades Costco Wholesale (COST) to Neutral

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Argus set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

NASDAQ COST opened at $231.28 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $173.54 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total transaction of $699,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,593.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

