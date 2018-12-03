Citigroup Lowers Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Price Target to $160.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $171.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.31.

NYSE LH traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $145.10. 375,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,659. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,854,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,843,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 594,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16,859.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 544,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

