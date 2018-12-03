Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,513,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,438,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,493,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.36 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

