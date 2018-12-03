Cito Capital Group LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 93,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

