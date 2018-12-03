Civeo (CVEO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,387,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 705,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Craig Hallum set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Civeo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Civeo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $283.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Civeo by 109.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 857.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

