Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,916 Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,445,000 after purchasing an additional 674,377 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,840,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,439,000 after purchasing an additional 574,501 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,200,000 after purchasing an additional 505,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 518,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 471,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

