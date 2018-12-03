Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $188.51 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

