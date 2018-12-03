Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $781.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $600.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.72%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Vertical Group set a $5.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,117. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

