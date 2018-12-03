CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $28.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A reported sales of $27.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will report full-year sales of $110.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.47 million to $110.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $121.22 million, with estimates ranging from $120.64 million to $121.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $12.90 on Monday. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $229.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 671.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

