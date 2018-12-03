Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) will announce sales of $223.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.90 million and the highest is $228.90 million. Cloud Peak Energy reported sales of $213.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full-year sales of $865.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $884.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $947.53 million, with estimates ranging from $902.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloud Peak Energy.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $233.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $2.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NYSE:CLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 524,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,792. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,484 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 310,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,171,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 95,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 472,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 170,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

