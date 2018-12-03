Cloudera (CLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Cloudera has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.12)-($0.10) EPS and its FY19 guidance at ($0.53)-($0.50) EPS.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $495,761.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 165,714 shares of company stock worth $2,549,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura upgraded Cloudera from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/cloudera-cldr-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.