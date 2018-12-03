CLS Investments LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 7,827.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJJ opened at $23.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0815 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

