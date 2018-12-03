Coimatic 3.0 Price Up 38% Over Last Week (CTIC3)

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coimatic 3.0 has a market capitalization of $1,612.00 and $33.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.02419686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00132221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00189650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.09689595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. The official website for Coimatic 3.0 is coimatic.com. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 3.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

