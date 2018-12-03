Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management Acquires New Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,554,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 927,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,068,000 after buying an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,423,000 after buying an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 536,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $4,951,140.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.69, for a total transaction of $705,190.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,565 shares of company stock worth $14,175,878. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock opened at $157.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $126.50 and a one year high of $278.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 73.78% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.43.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

