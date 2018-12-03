Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management Acquires Shares of 25,393 TransUnion (TRU)

Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TransUnion by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,645,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,076,000 after acquiring an additional 96,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion by 16.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In other news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $274,299.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,339 shares of company stock worth $9,153,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/columbia-partners-l-l-c-investment-management-acquires-shares-of-25393-transunion-tru.html.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.