Comerica Bank Increases Stake in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,288,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 463,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $227.07 on Monday. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $377.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

