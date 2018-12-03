Comerica Bank Sells 6,467 Shares of Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,526,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,120,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 10.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 227,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $6,602,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 155,999 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $3,940,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sanmina news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $379,761.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segments. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment.

