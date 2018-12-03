Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys New Position in KLX Inc (KLXI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KLX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLX by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KLX by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLXI. BidaskClub cut KLX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXI opened at $62.99 on Monday. KLX Inc has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

