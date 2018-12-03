Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $189,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.47. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

