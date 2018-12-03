Commonwealth Bank of Australia Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 62.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

