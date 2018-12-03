Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 386.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $310.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

ECC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

