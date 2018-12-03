Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $964,000 Position in Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter worth $196,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 89.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 165.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.7% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

MCI stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $26,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,766 shares in the company, valued at $218,832.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $964,000 Position in Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-964000-position-in-barings-corporate-investors-mci.html.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

There is no company description available for Barings Corporate Investors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.