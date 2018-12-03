Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $931,000 in ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConvergeOne by 425.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 989,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ConvergeOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvergeOne in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded ConvergeOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvergeOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ CVON opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $956.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.30. ConvergeOne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.71 million. ConvergeOne had a negative return on equity of 76.41% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConvergeOne Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ConvergeOne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

