Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,559 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $453,284,000 after purchasing an additional 445,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,677,000 after purchasing an additional 286,792 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,375,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MAXIMUS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,059,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $397,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $63,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,329 shares of company stock worth $6,295,626. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $71.12 on Monday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $558.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

