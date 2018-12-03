Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,139,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,262,000 after buying an additional 427,716 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,845,000 after buying an additional 213,849 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,925,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,509,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $145.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.81.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/concentric-wealth-management-llc-has-1-82-million-stake-in-laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.