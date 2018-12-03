Connect Group PLC (CNCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 94.50 ($1.23).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNCT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Connect Group from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th.

In other Connect Group news, insider Tony Grace acquired 55,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £20,082.24 ($26,241.00). Also, insider Jos Opdeweegh acquired 535,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £198,295.95 ($259,108.78).

Shares of Connect Group stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 36.78 ($0.48). 48,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,659. Connect Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.12 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.75 ($1.83).

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

