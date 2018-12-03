Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Barclays PLC (BCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 16.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 305,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Barclays by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

