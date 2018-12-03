Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 48,950 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. FMR LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,201,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,835,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,913,000 after acquiring an additional 848,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,039,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,102,000 after buying an additional 802,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TD Ameritrade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

