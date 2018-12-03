Constellation Brands (STZ) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Constellation Brands to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cann decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.44.

Shares of STZ opened at $195.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $187.87 and a 12-month high of $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $33,279,032.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,514,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 49.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

