ContraFect Corp (CFRX) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its stake in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,264 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 2.10% of ContraFect worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 88.8% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

CFRX stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. ContraFect Corp has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -0.37.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that ContraFect Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/contrafect-corp-cfrx-shares-bought-by-axa.html.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.