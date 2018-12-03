Contrasting Energy Focus (EFOI) and Sql Technologies C (SQFL)

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Sql Technologies C (OTCMKTS:SQFL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Energy Focus alerts:

This table compares Energy Focus and Sql Technologies C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -40.43% -46.56% -37.38% Sql Technologies C -188.87% N/A -97.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Focus and Sql Technologies C’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $19.85 million 0.61 -$11.26 million ($0.79) -1.28 Sql Technologies C $7.70 million 21.60 -$26.71 million N/A N/A

Energy Focus has higher revenue and earnings than Sql Technologies C.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Focus and Sql Technologies C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sql Technologies C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Focus currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 246.53%. Given Energy Focus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Sql Technologies C.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Energy Focus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Sql Technologies C shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Focus has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sql Technologies C has a beta of -2.42, indicating that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Focus beats Sql Technologies C on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

Sql Technologies C Company Profile

SQL Technologies Corp. manufactures and sells ceiling fans and lighting fixtures to large retailers under the General Electric brand through retail and online sales. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.