Contrasting ICTS International (ICTSF) & HMS (HMSY)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ICTS International and HMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A HMS 0 3 6 0 2.67

HMS has a consensus price target of $33.11, suggesting a potential downside of 7.36%. Given HMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HMS is more favorable than ICTS International.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A HMS 8.01% 10.63% 6.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of HMS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ICTS International has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and HMS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $297.68 million 0.03 $5.82 million N/A N/A HMS $521.21 million 5.75 $40.05 million $0.43 83.12

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Summary

HMS beats ICTS International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions. The company's services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; improve outcomes and increase retention; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance programs, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

