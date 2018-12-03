Contrasting Iridium Communications (IRDM) & Track Group (TRCK)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications 26.88% 1.01% 0.40% Track Group -19.72% 82.35% 7.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iridium Communications and Track Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 1 1 2 1 2.60 Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications presently has a consensus price target of $21.44, indicating a potential downside of 10.23%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Track Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iridium Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Track Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iridium Communications and Track Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $448.05 million 5.93 $233.85 million $0.70 34.11 Track Group $29.73 million 0.31 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Iridium Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Track Group.

Risk and Volatility

Iridium Communications has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Track Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for android and iOS devices. It also provides data analytics services; BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system; SecureCuff steel bands; and Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Track Group, Inc. sells its products primarily in the United States, Latin American countries, and the Caribbean countries. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

