Contrasting Madison Square Garden (MSG) & Alliance MMA (AMMA)

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) and Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden and Alliance MMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alliance MMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus price target of $347.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Alliance MMA.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance MMA has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden and Alliance MMA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden $1.56 billion 4.10 $141.59 million $5.94 45.46 Alliance MMA $4.21 million 1.04 -$11.97 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance MMA.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden and Alliance MMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden 7.86% 0.27% 0.19% Alliance MMA -425.29% -669.95% -381.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Alliance MMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Alliance MMA on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alliance MMA

Alliance MMA, Inc. focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

