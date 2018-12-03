Contrasting SED International (SEDN) & Tech Data (TECD)

SED International (OTCMKTS:SEDN) and Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SED International and Tech Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SED International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tech Data 1 1 4 0 2.50

Tech Data has a consensus target price of $102.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Tech Data’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tech Data is more favorable than SED International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SED International and Tech Data’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SED International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tech Data $36.78 billion 0.09 $116.64 million $9.11 9.87

Tech Data has higher revenue and earnings than SED International.

Volatility and Risk

SED International has a beta of 5.02, meaning that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tech Data has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SED International and Tech Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SED International N/A N/A N/A Tech Data 0.59% 13.92% 3.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Tech Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SED International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tech Data shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tech Data beats SED International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SED International Company Profile

SED International Holdings, Inc. is an international distributor of information technology (IT) technology products and solutions, computer systems and mobility devices in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company sells its products through a sales force and Website to reseller customers in retail, e-commerce, value added resellers (VARs), system builders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and various other reseller channels. The Company distribution facilities are located in Lawrenceville, Georgia; Miami, Florida, and San Jose, California. The Company’s product categories include complete notebook and desktop systems, peripherals and accessories and components. It also offers full custom configuration services, building or upgrading computer systems to customer specifications. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include SED International de Colombia S.A.S. and SED International, Inc.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions. The company serves value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Tech Data Corporation sells its products to customers in approximately 100 countries in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

