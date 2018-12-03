Contrasting Shore Bancshares (SHBI) & First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shore Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Financial Bancorp 1 4 3 0 2.25

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.75%. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $65.55 million 3.11 $11.26 million N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp $409.21 million 6.68 $96.78 million $1.61 17.34

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 21.52% 9.80% 1.14% First Financial Bancorp 25.08% 11.70% 1.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Shore Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 94 banking centers. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

