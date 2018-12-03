Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $15.10 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,884.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

NYSE SLB opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

