Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP) Insider Acquires C$30,030.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 91,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.
Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 29th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 49,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,335.00.
- On Thursday, November 22nd, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 80,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.
- On Monday, November 19th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 56,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,515.00.
- On Thursday, November 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 6th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 35,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.
- On Tuesday, October 30th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 70,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,560.00.
- On Thursday, November 1st, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 53,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,020.00.
- On Friday, October 26th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 123,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,590.00.
Cornerstone Capital Resources stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.39.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.
