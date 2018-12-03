Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP) Insider Acquires C$30,030.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 91,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 29th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 49,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,335.00.

On Thursday, November 22nd, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 80,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 56,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,515.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 35,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 70,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,560.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 53,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,020.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 123,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,590.00.

Cornerstone Capital Resources stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.39.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/cornerstone-capital-resources-inc-cgp-insider-acquires-c30030-00-in-stock.html.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.