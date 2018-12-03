Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,143 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

In related news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $1,987,242. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

