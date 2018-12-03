COSS (COSS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,475.00

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. COSS has a market cap of $6.91 million and $30,475.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COSS has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One COSS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COSS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.02386374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00130362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00190538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.37 or 0.10087587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About COSS

COSS’s genesis date was March 6th, 2018. COSS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,810,622 tokens. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio. COSS’s official website is coss.io.

Buying and Selling COSS

COSS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COSS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COSS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COSS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.