Covey Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Paypal comprises about 1.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,700,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,095,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,378,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,445,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paypal by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,969,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $787,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,324,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,992.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,171,688. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

