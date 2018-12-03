Cowen Begins Coverage on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Whiting Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.52.

Shares of WLL opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.02.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $686,679.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,481 shares of company stock worth $1,321,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

