Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.48.

CRUS opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $55.66.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $428,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 123.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 579.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

