Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for Apergy (APY)

Apergy (NYSE:APY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

APY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Get Apergy alerts:

APY stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. Apergy has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,425,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth $260,851,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Apergy by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,185,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,208,000 after purchasing an additional 691,734 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.