Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,470 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $275.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

