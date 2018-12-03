Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. They currently have $181.75 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.84.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $180.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In related news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 631,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 256,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,084,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

