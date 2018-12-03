Credit Suisse AG Has $20.84 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Henry Schein worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $90.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

