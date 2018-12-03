Credit Suisse AG Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $54,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Semigran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $2,678,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

MYOK stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 3.42.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

